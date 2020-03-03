|
Alice Elaine Ackerman
Great Falls - Alice Elaine Ackerman, 81, passed away on February 13, 2020 from complications of a sudden illness. She was in the presence of family and loved ones.
At her request, no services will be held. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Alice was born February 5, 1939 in Great Falls, MT to Elmer and Edna Ackerman. She had three older brothers.
Alice graduated from Great Falls High School in 1957. She enjoyed reconnecting with classmates in her later years through lunch gatherings and helping to plan class reunions. Alice worked many years at First National Bank in bookkeeping.
Alice loved animals, and specifically her horses. She was a longtime member of the Montana Quarter Horse Association and the American Quarter Horse Association showing her horse in open and amateur classes. She was a member of the Easy Does It 4-H Club, Cascade County 4-H Horse Leaders, and enjoyed sponsoring Ryan Jaeger in promoting horse ownership, showmanship and judging classes. Alice and Ryan formed a life-long friendship through their shared love of horses.
Alice enjoyed traveling and was able to experience and explore many locations around the United States and the world.
Alice was a huge fan and supporter of the Great Falls Central Mustangs. She could be seen in the stands at many basketball and football home games cheering the team and players on.
Alice is survived by her brother Earl (Vilma) Ackerman of Great Falls; nieces, Leslie (Brad) Hoffman and Alec of Portland, OR; Heidi (Shane) Gentry , Torryn and Xander of Beaverton, OR; Janet DiPrinzo of California, Joan (Scott) Kriens of California and Joe (Debbie) DiPrinzo of Reno, NV.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Neil Ackerman and Leonard Ackerman, and sister-in-law Pauline Ackerman.
The family would like to thank the Shane Family and the Jack Newman Family for all their love, support, and care for Alice and her animals.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020