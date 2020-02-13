Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Alice Elaine Berry Miller

Alice Elaine Berry Miller

Great Falls - Alice Elaine Berry Miller, 77, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger, MT. Graveside Military Honors will be held at the Bridger Cemetery with a reception to follow at Sacred Heart Church. To read the full obituary or share condolences online, visit www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23, 2020
