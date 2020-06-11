Allen Richard Plouffe
Allen Richard Plouffe

Great Falls - On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Allen Richard Plouffe passed away. The days prior to his passing were spent at home surrounded by family and friends. Saying goodbye was difficult but was done with much love from his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

Al was born in Phillips County, Montana on April 8,1931. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953.

Allen married Dorothy Spaulding on December 31, 1954, and they settled in California where they raised their family. He started a business, Plouffe Pool & Spa, and served many celebrities. His sons carry on his legacy. Allen also had a love of baseball, and he was proud that his sons and grandsons played in both Major and Minor leagues. Allen and Dorothy returned to Montana, the Treasure State, to enjoy their retirement and reconnect with family.

Al is survived by his wife, Dorothy; five children, Pamela, Warren (Rise), Deanna, Robert (Desiree), and Roger (Louise); seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Douglas (Darla) Plouffe of Chinook; brother-in-law, Gene (Gladys) Carnahan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Madeline Plouffe; and siblings, Margaret Siroshton, Amos Plouffe and Thelma Carnahan. Cremation has taken place under the supervision of O'Connor Funeral Home.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

