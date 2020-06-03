Alphonse Bird
Browning - Alphonse Bird, 56, passed away on April 27 in Missoula. A wake will be held at Last Starr Homes in Browning with funeral services being held Saturday at Church on the Rock in Browning.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.