1/1
Alta Corbett Latham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alta Corbett Latham

Cascade - Alta Corbett Latham, 90, our mother and dear friend will forever be in our hearts after her passing on August 1, 2020. A Graveside Service in her honor will be held this Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Hillside Cemetery in Cascade.

She was born in Great Falls on the 19th of December 1929 to Thomas M. and Mable Corbett. She was raised in Cascade, a proud graduate of Cascade High School, and chose to raise her own family there as well. This is where she met her soulmate and father of her children, Thomas James Latham. They were married under the beautiful July sun with the twisting banks of the Missouri in the background. Alta will be remembered as one of the best cooks in town, working at numerous restaurants in town as well as the Senior Center.

She is survived by her sons, Robert "Bob" Latham of Cascade and Thomas "Tim" Latham of Missoula; daughters, Janet (Larry) Markason of Essex and Timette Nichols of Great Falls; Michael Wadsworth and family; Stacey Murell and family; Leah Bart and family; Josh Latham and family; Brian Diagle and family; Andina Markason and family; Shane Markason and family; and Monica Latham.

To share condolences with the family please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved