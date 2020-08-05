Alta Corbett Latham
Cascade - Alta Corbett Latham, 90, our mother and dear friend will forever be in our hearts after her passing on August 1, 2020. A Graveside Service in her honor will be held this Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Hillside Cemetery in Cascade.
She was born in Great Falls on the 19th of December 1929 to Thomas M. and Mable Corbett. She was raised in Cascade, a proud graduate of Cascade High School, and chose to raise her own family there as well. This is where she met her soulmate and father of her children, Thomas James Latham. They were married under the beautiful July sun with the twisting banks of the Missouri in the background. Alta will be remembered as one of the best cooks in town, working at numerous restaurants in town as well as the Senior Center.
She is survived by her sons, Robert "Bob" Latham of Cascade and Thomas "Tim" Latham of Missoula; daughters, Janet (Larry) Markason of Essex and Timette Nichols of Great Falls; Michael Wadsworth and family; Stacey Murell and family; Leah Bart and family; Josh Latham and family; Brian Diagle and family; Andina Markason and family; Shane Markason and family; and Monica Latham.
