Schnider Funeral Home
Alverne R. Johnson


1922 - 2019
Alverne R. Johnson Obituary
Alverne R. Johnson

GREAT FALLS - Alverne Russell Johnson, 96, of Great Falls, died of natural causes on July 21, 2019, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls.

Alverne is survived by his wife, Peggy of Great Falls, who sadly only survived him by 3 days; son, Russell Johnson of Beresford, SD; daughter, Jereice (Patrick) Devine of Bozeman; 5 grandchildren, Jason Johnson of Beresford, SD, Athleen (Cassidy) Niehoff of Sioux Falls, SD, Justin (Miranda) Johnson of Beresford, SD, Karen (Kyle Halter) Devine and Thomas Devine both of Bozeman; 6 great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kirsten, and Camden Niehoff all of Sioux Falls, SD, Jaiden, Wyatt, and Rayna Johnson all of Beresford, SD; 2 great-great grandchildren, Kolten Constant and RaeLynn Dokken-Ellis, both of Sioux Falls, SD; and nephews, Dwight and David Sundstrom both of Beresford, SD.

Alverne was preceded in death by his parents; wife Athleen; and sister, Eileen (Wesley) Sundstrom.

There are no services planned.

Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 31, 2019
