Alvina "Viney" Brown
Cut Bank - Alvina Elaine "Viney" Brown, 93, passed away on May 24, 2019 at the Glacier Care Center in Cut Bank. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery in Cut Bank with Pastor Ron Hamm officiating. Arrangements by Asper Funeral Home. A lunch reception will follow at Cut Bank Prairie Peace Lutheran Church.
Viney was born July 7, 1925 to Grover Leslie & Edith (Boyer)Dipple in a tar paper shack in the booming Kevin-Sunburst Oilfield. Her father died when she was 2-1/2 years old and her sister June was just an infant. Their mother later married John C. Printy and two brothers, John & James, were born into the family. The family moved extensively, settling in Indiana, Kansas and Texas before returning to Cut Bank where Alvina graduated from Cut Bank High School in 1943. While in high school, she began work at Dave's Drug on the soda fountain, and, after attending training in Spokane, returned to manage the cosmetics department. She also served as buyer, bookkeeper and cashier and retired after many years and several ownership changes. Viney said she often thought of quitting to be a housewife and stay-at-home mother, but would have missed seeing all the people every day.
On May 5, 1946, Alvina married Robert L. "Doc" Brown and from this union two sons were born: Robert Jr. and John. Viney and Doc were married over 50 years. They enjoyed their cabin and camping with the grandkids and Viney particularly enjoyed cooking, sewing and antiques.
Viney was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Robert Jr.; and brother, Jim.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Alvina Lynnette(Lynne) Brown; grandchildren, Aaron(Rachel) Brown, Adam(Amber) Brown, Andrew Brown & Chelsey Schwindt, Caitlyn(Daniel) Laasch; 7 great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Ethan & Corin Brown, Ryder, Jameson & Camille Brown, & Loyer Laasch; sister, June Duncan; sister-in-law: JoAn Printy; brother, John (Jean) Printy; and numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made to the Cut Bank Education Foundation and Alumni Association (CBEFAA).
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Glacier Care Center for the kind, loving, attentive care you gave Viney these past 7 years. Our community is so blessed to have you.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 29, 2019