Alvina Presler
Great Falls - Alvina Presler, 101, Great Falls, passed away Saturday, Nov 16, 2019, at a local care center.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery.
Alvina was born January 22, 1918, the daughter of John and Meta Wettels. She grew up with her 11 brothers and sisters on her parents' homestead near Ponsford, MN. Alvina worked for Sears, as a division manager retiring in 1980, after 30 years.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Falls. She enjoyed oil painting, crafts, travelling, always searching for the blue-blue Yogo and working with the church.
She is survived by a daughter Millie (Paul) Birkholz of Great Falls, four granddaughters, Carol Tilton, Marge Sterhan, Jeanine Henneford,and Hilde Creek and four great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, two sisters, Alma McCarren and Mary Ann Svenkensen.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019