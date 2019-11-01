|
|
Amari Mae Ahenakew
Helena - Amari Mae Ahenakew, 3, was made an angel on October 30 2019 in Helena.
Born May 14 2016 in Great Falls to Mercedes Walking Child & Lyle Ahenakew SR.
Family includes Siblings Kaleah Walking Child, Brooklynn Ahenakew, Julian Walking Child Ahenakew, & Lyle Ahenakew Jr; Grandparents: Bing Ahenakew JR, Cecelia Parker, Paulette Small, Charles Walking Child SR(Amanda); Great Grand Parents living: Joanne Ahenakew, Cecelia Walking Child, & Ruby Small.
Amari has a big family that consisted of a very special Auntie Cherelle Walking Child, Shayla WalkingChild, Flora Ewing (Reece), Brittany Ahenakew, Ashley Parker. Uncles Charles WalkingChild Jr, Bing Ahenakew III, Doug Ahenakew, Anthony WalkingChild, Chayston WalkingChild, Piisimpehesiw WalkingChild and a special cousins Dejah Whitegrass ,Taheton Stump, Ty'Rhianna Stump, Tayce StPierre. There are many more Aunts uncles cousins family and friends.
Services at 7:00 P.M.Friday, Nov. 1st at the Family Living Center, Montana Expo Park Great Falls
Burial will be in the Mt. Olilvet Cemetery on Saturday.
