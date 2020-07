Or Copy this URL to Share

Amber and Tony Little Dog



Browning - Amber Yvonne Little Dog, 48, and Tony Allen Little Dog, 58, passed away in an auto accident near East Glacier. A wake is at the Horn Residence at Bear Paw north of Browning with Rosary at 7 pm Thursday at the residence. Closing service will be at 2 pm Friday at the Horn Residence with graveside services following at the Little Dog Ranch Cemetery.









