Amy Harding-Permann
Great Falls - Amy Elaine Harding-Permann, 34, of Great Falls passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2020. A Celebration of Amy's life will be announced at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.
Amy or "Ams", as some might know her, was born in Great Falls on May 5, 1985 to Joseph and Susan (Christianson) Harding. Great Falls was always her home. She was born and raised here, graduating with academic honors, while playing varsity basketball and softball, from Great Falls High School in 2003. She would then go on to attend Montana State University and received a Bachelors of Science in nursing. In 2009 she began her career as a registered Nurse at Benefis Health Systems, assisting in the operating room, until her untimely passing. She found early on that she was quite a gifted nurse. It was more than just a job for her. She loved it.
Amy had two beautiful sons, Ashton and Brody, whom she adored and loved unconditionally. She was constantly cheering them on at their sporting events, sharing special trips with them, or being a homemaker and baking cookies in the middle of the night for school events. Showing her heart of gold, Amy loved giving small unexpected gifts to her boys and friends just to brighten their day.
Nursing was not her only passion. She was a very active woman, enjoying all sports, with a particular fondness for golfing and skiing. When not outdoors, she could be found around town shopping, chatting with friends, attending concerts and sometimes cooking extravagant meals.
Amy had an uncanny way of reaching people in a deep and positive way. When Amy walked into the room, she lit it up with her contagious smile and a laugh that was only unique to her. She leaves behind a lot of people that will forever miss and love her, including her father, Joseph (Yvette) Harding; her mother, Susan Christianson; her two sons, Ashton and Brody Permann; her son's father, Matt Permann; sister, Dominique Harding; brothers, Trever and Arthur Harding; grandfather, Arthur Harding; several uncles and cousins.
She goes now to join her grandmother, Deanna Christianson, with whom she shared an endearing bond; grandfather, Jim Christianson; and grandmother, Joan Harding.
As Amy would say "Chin up Princess, or your crown slips." Let all our crowns stay tight in memory of our precious Amy.
Donations in Amy's name can be made to The Children's Museum of Montana, 22 Railroad Square in Great Falls, MT 59401.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020