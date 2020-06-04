Amy Harding-Permann
Great Falls - A Celebration of Life for Amy Harding-Permann, 34, of Great Falls, will be held Friday, June 12th at 1:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. We understand that many of Amy's friends and associates would like to remember her with us, but due to the COVID-19 assembly restrictions, this service will be private and by invitation only. However, the service will be livestreamed for all to attend virtually at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com by selecting Amy's obituary, then clicking on Livestream. We thank you in advance for your understanding and caring.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.