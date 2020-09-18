Amy I. Korst
Great Falls - Amy Irene Korst passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Due to Covid-19 a small private gathering will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Amy was born to David Korst and Lindi Bjornson on October 1, 1974. She attended CM Russell High School and spent her life in Great Falls, Montana. She was employed at Domino's Pizza where she enjoyed seeing her co-workers and spending her time.
She loved her children and had a special talent for decorating. She loved transforming her home for the holidays for her children. Amy had a tender and sensitive heart and lived with her entire soul. She loved country music and could often be found singing along to the lyrics. She shared this with her children by taking them to concerts.
Amy loved being from Montana, and enjoyed the great outdoors. She found peace spending time with family in the mountains at Dearborn and Holter Lake. Her heart filled with joy when she spent time with her nieces, nephews, and grandson.
Her children will miss her voice and sarcastic humor that often fueled moments of contagious laughter. Her father will miss hearing about her day and checking in to make sure she was doing okay. He wishes he could have done more to help her through the sadness and dark times. Her mother will miss their special relationship and deep bond that they were able to strengthen over the past few years.
Amy is survived by her father, David (Jennifer) Korst; mother, Lindi Bjornson; children, Kelsey Korst, Mathew Korst, and Graycie Pemberton Korst; brothers, Jason Korst, Kyle Luraas, and Chase Luraas; and her grandson, Eli Coen.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Justin Wayne and Ty Weston Coen.
"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." Ps. 34:18.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
