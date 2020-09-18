1/1
Amy I. Korst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy I. Korst

Great Falls - Amy Irene Korst passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Due to Covid-19 a small private gathering will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Amy was born to David Korst and Lindi Bjornson on October 1, 1974. She attended CM Russell High School and spent her life in Great Falls, Montana. She was employed at Domino's Pizza where she enjoyed seeing her co-workers and spending her time.

She loved her children and had a special talent for decorating. She loved transforming her home for the holidays for her children. Amy had a tender and sensitive heart and lived with her entire soul. She loved country music and could often be found singing along to the lyrics. She shared this with her children by taking them to concerts.

Amy loved being from Montana, and enjoyed the great outdoors. She found peace spending time with family in the mountains at Dearborn and Holter Lake. Her heart filled with joy when she spent time with her nieces, nephews, and grandson.

Her children will miss her voice and sarcastic humor that often fueled moments of contagious laughter. Her father will miss hearing about her day and checking in to make sure she was doing okay. He wishes he could have done more to help her through the sadness and dark times. Her mother will miss their special relationship and deep bond that they were able to strengthen over the past few years.

Amy is survived by her father, David (Jennifer) Korst; mother, Lindi Bjornson; children, Kelsey Korst, Mathew Korst, and Graycie Pemberton Korst; brothers, Jason Korst, Kyle Luraas, and Chase Luraas; and her grandson, Eli Coen.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Justin Wayne and Ty Weston Coen.

"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." Ps. 34:18.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schnider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 18, 2020
Lindi Bjornson
Mother
September 18, 2020
Lindi Bjornson
Mother
September 18, 2020
Lindi Bjornson
Mother
September 18, 2020
Lindi Bjornson
Mother
September 18, 2020
Lindi Bjornson
Mother
September 14, 2020
My prayers are with your family
Sandy Richards
Acquaintance
September 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
jessica cox
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved