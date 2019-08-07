|
|
Amy Johnson
Sand Coulee - Amy Johnson, 97, long time resident of Sand Coulee, passed away on July 28, 2019 in Columbia Falls.
Amy, the daughter of Charles and Lillian Graham, was born November 23, 1921 in Havre. She attended Havre High School and graduated from Northern Montana College. Amy enlisted in the Navy and worked in Washington, DC during WWII.
On January 16, 1949, Amy married Donald Johnson of Sand Coulee. The couple made their home near Don's family in Sand Coulee. Amy worked as a court reporter at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls. She continued to live near Sand Coulee after Don died in 1967.
Amy loved to be outside, working in her yard and completing many DIY projects. She was happiest when engaged in the many outdoor activities Montana has to offer. She will be remembered for her love of camping, hunting, fishing and horseback trips to wilderness areas.
Amy was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019