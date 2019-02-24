|
Amy Margaret Bertus
Great Falls - Amy Margaret Bertus, the youngest of five children, was born January 30, 1926 on a ranch near Brooks, MT to Charles and Ottilie Sebek. She attended grade school at the Folda Country School in Brooks and Fergus County High School in Lewistown, MT.
After graduating in 1943, she attended Eastern Montana College and then taught school in Brooks until she was united in marriage to Clifford Warren Bertus on January 9, 1945 in Lewistown. They spent a year in Bozeman while her husband Cliff attended Montana State University. At this time their daughter Trish was born. They returned to Lewistown where Amy lived most of her life.
She was a wonderful mom and homemaker but also worked many years as a waitress. During part of this time she owned and operated her own restaurant "The Coffee Cup" in Lewistown for several years. She worked hard all her life but always had time for her family and friends.
After her husband Cliff died, she continued to live in Lewistown to care for her children, grandchildren and friends. They still comment about how comfortable it was to be with her.
After retirement Amy moved to Great Falls to be closer to her two children. She continued to keep herself busy especially working as a Foster Grandparent for the Loy School which is near Malmstrom Air Force Base. All of the children and staff loved "Grandma Amy." She was able to celebrate her 93rd birthday with all of them.
Amy is survived by her son, Dan (Lorrie); her daughter, Trish; grandchildren Jason (Amy) and Jolyn (Kadin); and great-grandchildren Austin, Madeline, and Logan Eggart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Mary Bussey and Lillian Decker; and brothers Lambert Sebek and Charles Sebek.
Amy's Catholic faith influenced her very much. She sacrificed a lot to send her children to Catholic School, but that was especially important to her. Family, faith, and friends were the most important things in her life.
She was deeply loved and will be missed.
Cremation has taken place under the care of the Schnider Funeral Home. A service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 409 13th Street South, March 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that masses be offered for Amy.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019