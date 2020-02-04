|
Angela Gwen Woods Kelly
Watford City - Angela Gwen Woods Kelly, 57, of Watford City, North Dakota, passed away surrounded by her family and husband in Bismarck, North Dakota on January 16, 2020.
She was born in Chester, Montana, on December 16, 1962, to the late Edgar and Gertrude Woods. Angie grew up in Whitlash and Havre, Montana where she graduated from Havre High School in 1980. She worked as a department manager for K Mart in Havre, MT. She began working for Walgreens in Colorado and was promoted to store manager in Missoula, Montana. Angie and her husband, Michael Kelly were married in Lolo, Montana where they resided for several years. Angie and Michael have lived in Watford City, North Dakota for the past few years. During their years together they enjoyed canine loving, canning, fishing, rafting and multiple outdoor activities.
Angie was well known for her love of animals, kindness to others, and deep commitment to her large family. Throughout her life, she had owned and cared for horses and dogs. Angie tended to her four-legged creatures as if they were her children. Everywhere Angie lived, her neighbors were drawn to her kind, caring, outgoing spirit. She often put others ahead of herself and would do whatever it took to make others feel appreciated and significant. Angie was the person who doggedly communicated with her many sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews. She tirelessly worked to ensure that family came together and stayed connected.
Angie is survived by her husband Michael Kelly; sisters, Carol Ann Dunn, Virginia Woods, Mary Jo Meredith, Jean Patera, Cindy Davis, and Penny Schied; and brothers, Bill, Jerry, Arnie, Pete, and David Woods. She is also survived by over fifty nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather in June, in Havre, Montana to celebrate Angie's life. With heavy hearts, gratitude, admiration, and love, we let Angie go to join her mom and dad.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020