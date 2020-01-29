|
Angela Patricia Bonney
Great Falls - Angela Patricia Bonney passed away on January 24, 2020 from an unexpected car accident. A dual funeral will be held at Croxford Funeral Home on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM to honor Angela and her daughter, Parker. A reception will follow at the Triumph Baptist Church gymnasium.
Angela was born in Great Falls on August 15, 1989 to William Bonney and Karen Jarvey. She was raised here, proudly wearing the blue and silver as a student at Great Falls High School. In 2016, Angela and Parker met Jonathan Flores, and they spent the last 4 ½ years side by side. She will always be remembered for her beauty, modeling in the local bridal extravaganza and winning Indian Princess honors in the 2012 M.S.U. powwow in Great Falls. She proudly served as campaign manager for the Democratic Party and Rocky Mountain Outreach. Angela will also always be remembered as an amazing chef and baker. She loved her dad's music and always laughed at his sense of humor. Some of her favorite memories were spending time with her aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, but, she most cherished the quality time she spent with her daughter, Parker.
Angela is survived by her husband, Jonathan Flores; sister, Lisa Bonney; brothers, Travis Hess and John Torres; grandparent, Max Bonney; and "grand-pa", Sam Maciel; uncle, Max Jr. , Kieth Jarvey, and Mark Jarvey; aunts, Christine McGillis, Marsha Ekberg, Jamie, and Carey Bonney; as well as numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. She was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Bonney; Grandmothers, Lavern Jarvey, Cora Bonney and Ann Maciel; grandfather, Henry Jarvey; Aunts, Charlene Decelles and Lois Yazzie; and uncles, Henry Jr., Christopher, and Greg Jarvey.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020