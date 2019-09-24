|
Angelo Pizzini
Havre - My Angelo: My mind still talks to you and my heart still looks for you. But my soul knows you're at peace. Angelo Daniel Pizzini was born June 21, 1931 to Dantina Guerra and Angelo Pizzini at Black Eagle, Montana. He passed away Sept. 17, 2019 due to natural causes at the Sweet Memorial Nursing Home with Marlene at his side. His early life was spent in many small towns as his father worked on the section of the Great Northern Railroad.He attended schools at Black Eagle, Baineville, and Havre where he graduated in 1949. While attending high school, Ang went to work for the Great Northern Railroad and continued after graduation until his enlistment in the US Navy in 1950.He spent most of the Korean War on the Air Craft Carrier, USS Randolph. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to Havre where he resumed his work on the railroad. He retired in 1993 after more than 45 years of dedicated service. In those years he saw the Great Northern merge with Burington and then with the Sante Fe. In June of 1955 he married Marilyn Hollingsworth and that following November the first of their six children, Susan, was born. She was followed very closely by Michael, Robert, Joan, Lori, and Scott. While Angelo was working at Glasgow, Marilyn was involved in an accident which resulted in her death. In 1970 he married Marlene Moore and spent the next 49 years with her. To that marriage, Shelli Renee was born. Ang was an avid hunter and especially loved goose season and lined him he never missed a season.He spent many days with Dramstad trying to out fox and find the unpredictable geese. "the cabin" in the Bear Paws with his in-laws, Leo and Mary was nice you could find him and Marlene traveling there for until a bad ankle side Joe Bachini and Rex He also loved going to Moore. When the weather the weekend. Ang was preceded in death by an infant brother, his brother Fred, his parents, his first wife Marilyn, and his beloved son Scott Angelo. Ang is survived by his wife, Marlene, their daughter Shelli Willman and her three children, Garrison, Spencer, and Sophie, grandson Daniel Scott Pizzini (Kierstyn), great granddaughter Abby, and his special daugher in-law, June Pizzini. He is also survived by Susan, Robert, Joan and their children and grandchildren, and Michael and Lori. Wilderness Funeral Home of Chinook was entrusted with his cremation and at his request no services are to be held. Memorials are suggested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn 38105, the Sweet Memorial Nursing Home, Box 1149, Chinook Montana 59523, or to one of your choice.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019