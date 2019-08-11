|
This year, Montana lost an incredible couple, Ann and Rayne Pilgeram. Ann and Rayne were loved by many acquaintances, friends, and family across the
Ann and Rayne were able to stay in East Glacier through October of 2017 -- still living independently at ages 90 and 93--due to so many friends and neighbors that were willing to help with trips over the mountain, house work, and mower repairs. They loved East Glacier, but the long winter and distance to health care became too wearing and they moved to a senior living facility in Bozeman, MT just over a year ago to be close to Alice, their daughter, Dan, their son-in-law, and Paul, their son. For the family, this past year has been a blessing and a heartache. The family spent much more time together and was witness and support as Ann and Rayne's health continued to decline.
Mary "Ann" Pilgeram. Ann was born in Flagstaff, AZ on January 28, 1927 and passed away in Bozeman, MT on January 17, 2019. Clinton "Rayne" Pilgeram. Rayne was born on the family ranch in Armington, MT on February 27, 1924 and passed away in Bozeman on April 15, 2019. Neither one wanted to live without the other.
A celebration of their shared life is planned for this fall in East Glacier. East Glacier was their chosen community and memorials in their name can be given to the East Glacier Volunteer Fire Department (East Glacier, MT 59434) or to the MSU marching band (1501 South 11th Ave. Bozeman, MT, 59715).
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019