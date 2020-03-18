|
Ann Louise Ray Ross
Cedar City - Ann Louise Ray Ross, 92, passed away peacefully after a valiant fight with pancreatic cancer on Friday, March 6th, in Cedar City, Utah. Thanks to the miracle of technology, all 4 of her children were by her side. Ann was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on January 31, 1928 to Thomas Lloyd Ray, Sr. and Ruth Ann Andrus. She and her lifelong sweetheart, John Alton Ross, were married in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 15th, 1949. He preceded her in death on January 13, 2016. This year marks the 71st anniversary of their eternal companionship.
Ann is survived by her 4 children, John (Susan), Carlsbad, CA; Linda Ross, American Fork, UT; Robert (Lori) Ross, Highland, UT; and Kristina (David) McGuire, Cedar City, UT; 18 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren. Our mom, grandma, trusted friend and confidant, "old nurse," and beautiful example of endurance and long-suffering will be greatly missed. "You're good, Mom, and you are loved!"
We express our deepest gratitude to the staff at the Cedar City Brookdale Assisted Living Center, IHC Hospice staff, Beehive Cottages staff, Southgate 3rd Ward, and Metcalf Mortuary for your tender and sensitive care.
A family viewing and short service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. in the Relief Society room at the Southgate LDS 3rd Ward Chapel, 1068 West Chandler Street, St. George, UT. Interment will follow in the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. A memorial service will be announced and held later this summer.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020