Anna J. Wurz
Horizon Colony - Anna J. Wurz, our beloved wife and mother, passed away April 26, 2019 at Horizon Colony with her family by her side after a courageous three- year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Anna was born at Hillside Colony on August 15, 1952 where she lived for 60 years. In 2012 she moved to Horizon Colony near Cut Bank.
Anna was a kindergarten teacher for 8 years and always helped where she could. She married John Wurz on November 30, 1980 and together they had four daughters, Dora, Lisa (Jack), Katie, and Bertha (Tom) all of Horizon Colony.
Survivors include her husband and daughters; 4 grandchildren, whom she taught the world of, Desiree, AnnMarie, John, and Jacobi; aunt, Mary of Horizon Colony; brother, Mike (Sarah) and sisters, Becky and Katie all of Hillside Colony; sister, Elizabeth (Joe) of Eagle Creek and brother-in-law, Andy (Rebecca) of Horizon Colony; numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; in-laws; brother, Peter; and brother-in-law, Mike.
Funeral services and burial were held Monday, April 29, at Horizon Colony.
Rest in Peace our dearly beloved one until we meet again.
Condolences to www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019