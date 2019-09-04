|
Anna Koncilya
Lewistown - Anna M. Koncilya 91 of Lewistown died early Monday morning, September 2, 2019 in the Central Montana Medical Center of natural causes. Services will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the New Life Assembly Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Cloyd Chapel. Private committal has taken place. A complete obituary will be published when completed. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019