Anna Smith
Burlington, IA - Anna Smith, 26, died April 13, 2019 as a result of a car accident near Danville, Iowa.
Born October 16, 1992 in Great Falls, Montana, she was the daughter of Eric Smith and Gabrielle Pelensky.
Since 2011 Anna worked in the clothing department at Hopefully Yours. She was involved in the day habilitation and group respite programs.
She enjoyed reading, Anime, watching old movies, listening to music and Wonder Woman. She loved her job, and being with people, especially her friends and family. She lit up a room when she walked in.
Survivors include her parents, Gabrielle Pelensky of Great Falls, Montana and Eric Smith of Marshalltown, Iowa; one sister, Emily Jean Smith of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents and paternal grandmother.
According to her family's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Lunning Chapel.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019