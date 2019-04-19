Services
Lunning Chapel
2620 Mount Pleasant St
Burlington, IA 52601
319-752-2771
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Smith Obituary
Anna Smith

Burlington, IA - Anna Smith, 26, died April 13, 2019 as a result of a car accident near Danville, Iowa.

Born October 16, 1992 in Great Falls, Montana, she was the daughter of Eric Smith and Gabrielle Pelensky.

Since 2011 Anna worked in the clothing department at Hopefully Yours. She was involved in the day habilitation and group respite programs.

She enjoyed reading, Anime, watching old movies, listening to music and Wonder Woman. She loved her job, and being with people, especially her friends and family. She lit up a room when she walked in.

Survivors include her parents, Gabrielle Pelensky of Great Falls, Montana and Eric Smith of Marshalltown, Iowa; one sister, Emily Jean Smith of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents and paternal grandmother.

According to her family's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Lunning Chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lunningfuneralchapel.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now