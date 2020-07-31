Annlyn K. Claunch
Pocatello - Annlyn Claunch, 85, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away peacefully with her children at her side. She was a longtime resident of Great Falls, Montana.
The second child of Ruth (Watson) and Byron N. Kemper was born in Miles City, Montana on February 23, 1935. She moved to Judith Gap, MT at a young age and graduated from Judith Gap High School. She married Edward D. Burtosky in Great Fall, MT where they raised their 3 children. After the passing of her hus-band Ed, Annlyn found love again and married William (Buddy) Claunch. They lived in Texas and Virginia, and finally retired in Montana.
Annlyn worked as a waitress in MT for many years, where she met both of her be-loved husbands. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Great Falls.
Annlyn loved singing and dancing! She sang with the Swinging Seniors for many years in Great Falls. She could often be found dancing at the Eagles, Elks, and Moose Lodges. Her favorite pastime was sewing and crafting. She and Buddy travelled many miles visiting family and friends, a life she loved. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She was fun and outgoing and would say, "I never met a stranger, only friends I haven't yet met."
She is survived by two of her children, Douglas E. (Sheila) Burtosky of Pocatello, Idaho, Jillian E. (Louis) Racchini of Fort Collins, Colorado, and stepson Gary Claunch of Arlington, Texas. Her grandchildren, Michael E., Jamie, and Julie Burtosky, Josiah and Nathanael Racchini, and Nicholas Claunch will all miss her dearly.
Annlyn is proceeded in death by her parents, her sister Cherie Bolick, her son Mi-chael J. Burtosky, and her husbands Edward Burtosky and Buddy Claunch.
No public memorial service is planned. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.downardfuneralhome.com
. The family of Annlyn shared some additional photos and videos on Downard's website as well.