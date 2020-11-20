1/1
Antonio C. Thierry Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antonio C. Thierry Jr.

Great Falls - Antonio "JuJu" Carlos Thierry Jr., 14, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at O'Connor Funeral Home. Due to Covid guidelines, masks must be worn.

JuJu was born on August 8, 2006, in Scottsdale, Arizona to Brandy (Opel) and Antonio Thierry Sr. He was an eighth grader at East Middle School who loved playing basketball and Fortnite. He was kind-hearted and loved helping others.

He is survived by his mother, Brandy; father, Antonio; stepfather, Tyler Thompson; sisters, Hailey, Bella, Emma, and Taylor; and brothers, Jovan, Steven, Alex, Kevin, and Tyler Jr. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved