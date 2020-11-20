Antonio C. Thierry Jr.
Great Falls - Antonio "JuJu" Carlos Thierry Jr., 14, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at O'Connor Funeral Home. Due to Covid guidelines, masks must be worn.
JuJu was born on August 8, 2006, in Scottsdale, Arizona to Brandy (Opel) and Antonio Thierry Sr. He was an eighth grader at East Middle School who loved playing basketball and Fortnite. He was kind-hearted and loved helping others.
He is survived by his mother, Brandy; father, Antonio; stepfather, Tyler Thompson; sisters, Hailey, Bella, Emma, and Taylor; and brothers, Jovan, Steven, Alex, Kevin, and Tyler Jr. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com