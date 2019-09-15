|
|
Aquiles M. Garcia
Beaverton, OR - Aquiles M Garcia, 92, passed away in Beaverton, Oregon and joined his beloved wife Maria on May 6th, 2019.
He was born on May 1, 1927 in Cuidad Hidalgo, Mexico. He made his home working and raising a family in Great Falls for more than 30 years.
His incredible work ethic and energy allowed him to work 2 full time jobs back to back at the College of Great Falls and the Burlington Northern Railroad.
His passions included planting flowers and trees, creating beautiful landscapes and of course dancing. He never missed an opportunity for a chance to go out on the dance floor!
Aquiles was predeceased by his wife Maria, who he was married to for more than 50 years. He is survived by his children Peter (Alene), Rudy (Suzie), Robert, Yolanda and a grandson Marshall Garcia.
Dad, you lead a purposeful life helping many along the way. You'll be remembered for your love of family, your incredible generosity and your resilience in overcoming many obstacles throughout your life.
A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Great Falls, Montana at 9:00 am Saturday, September 28th, 2019. Condolences may be posted online at Legacy.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019