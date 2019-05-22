Services
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Triumph Lutheran Brethren Church
Graveside service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
Arden Leon Sunwall

Arden Leon Sunwall Obituary
Arden Leon Sunwall, 67, of Great Falls, MT died on May 14th in the year of our Lord 2019 in Salt Lake City, UT. At his passing he was lovingly surrounded by his wife, children, and youngest brother. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25th at Triumph Lutheran Brethren Church followed by a reception at Solid Rock Bible Church. A graveside service will take place approximately 3:00 p.m. at Highland Cemetery just south of Great Falls. Memorials may be designated to Triumph Lutheran Brethren Church or the Great Falls Rescue Mission. Additional information can be found online at www.serenityfhs.com/obituaries/Arden-Sunwall/#!/Obituary.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 22, 2019
