Ardith Preble
Helena - Ardith Preble went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 29,2019 at her home in Helena, Montana. A Memorial Service in her honor will be held This Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Ardie, to those who loved her, was born Leone Ardith Dietz to Leslie Adelbert and Lucille (Savey) Dietz on July 11, 1928 in Sargent County, North Dakota.
Ardie was a retired school teacher. She began her career in a one-room schoolhouse in Rutland, North Dakota. Some of her students would later become nephews as they delivered notes from a twitterpated suitor, Lowell Earl ("Bud") Preble. When his attentions were satisfied, Bud & Ardie were married June 23, 1951 in Sturgis, South Dakota. The couple eventually relocated to Montana, where Ardie raised & educated her 4 children. Later, she continued her career in elementary education in Great Falls for over 30 years, teaching at Franklin, McKinley, and Valley View. After retirement, when the public schools were shut down for an extended period, Ardie built a school in her garage to educate her grandchildren & other youngsters in the community.
Those who preceded her in passing are her parents; husband, Bud; brothers, Lynn, Don & Ernie; sons, Danny (Jacque) & Dean; and her grandson, Eli.
Ardie is survived by her sister, Elaine (Jim); children, Darlene (Bill) Staffeldt of Clancy, MT, and Dave (Danette) Preble of Kalispell, MT; daughter-in-law, Dawn Preble of Bismark, ND; grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer), Jennifer, Carla, Dora, Chettie (Mike), Heather (Tyler), Merridy (Weston), Chad (Johnna), Jeff (Ria), and Elise; 14 great-grandchildren & many beloved family & friends.
We will remember you, Mother, Grandmother, Teacher, & Friend! You fed us when we were hungry; you cheered us when we struggled. You touched us with compassion & fortified us with spunk. You delighted us with joy & inspired us with creativity. We know God's love from your example. Who we are is who you taught us to be. Thank you! Until we meet again...
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 2, 2019