Arleen Marian Heintzelman



Great Falls - On November 19, 2020, our beautiful, strong, and amazing mom, Arleen Heintzelman, passed away from complications associated with her cancer diagnosis.



She had many joys in life including duplicate bridge where she was a Ruby Life Master, stage theater, and traveling.



Her greatest joy in life was her kids and grandkids. Her daughter Char, husband Dave, their two kids, Gabe and Spencer; and her son, Mark, wife Julie, and their two kids Blake, and Ava Arleen were the light of her life. Known as Nana, she lived for the next call, text, or visit.



She is preceded in death by her two sons, Gary and Regan; first husband, Ron; and parents, Harry and Queenie.



She is preceded in death by her two sons, Gary and Regan; first husband, Ron; and parents, Harry and Queenie.









