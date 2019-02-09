|
Arlen Russell
Havre - Arlen Lee Russell was lost to us on February 7, 2019. His presence was anxiously anticipated, and he will be deeply missed.
Wake services will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, and will continue until his funeral service, which will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, all at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Rocky Boy Cemetery. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit Arlen's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for his family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Arlen is survived by his parents, Alexander Russell and Leilani WhiteHorse of Aurora, Colorado; grandparents Donald and Susan WhiteHorse of Rocky Boy, Lisa Dixon of Denver, Colorado, and Allen (Tia) Russell of Florida; aunts and uncles, Lance (Jordan) WhiteHorse of Great Falls, Levi (Ryley Watson) WhiteHorse of Rocky Boy, Ayanna Russell of Denver, Colorado, Malachi Sweeney of Denver, Colorado, Machi (Samantha) Sweeney of Aurora, and Raquel Russell of Florida; cousins, Ryan Doland and Scarlett WhiteHorse of Great Falls, Millie WhiteHorse of Rocky Boy, and Micah Sweeney of Aurora, Colorado; and numerous extended family.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019