Arlo D. Michel
GREAT FALLS - Arlo D Michel, 93, of Great Falls, passed away February 22, 2019 at Peace Hospice.
Graveside service will be held at a later date at Enumclaw Evergreen Memorial Park in Enumclaw, Washington. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schnider Funeral Home.
Arlo was born on September 25, 1925 in Osceola, Wisconsin to Walter and Mae Michel. His family moved to Wilton, North Dakota when he was an infant to work on his grandfather's farm. The family later moved again to Carnation, Washington where they lived and worked on Carnation Milk Farms. He graduated from Tolt High School in 1941, then joined the army and fought on the front lines in Europe during WWII. Upon leaving the military after ten years, Arlo attended business college and taught typing in Seattle, Washington before going to work for the Great Northern Railroad in the passenger train marketing department.
He met his future wife, Clorene Calvert, where she worked as a passenger elevator operator in his office building. They were married in 1956 at The Hitching Post in Couer D'Alene, Idaho. His career took them to Minnesota, and then Montana where they moved to Great Falls in 1971 after briefly living in Billings. Arlo retired from Burlington Northern Railroad in 1982.
Arlo enjoyed working outside in his yard, having one of the best-kept lawns in the neighborhood. Both Arlo and Clorene enjoyed entertaining friends and having annual Super Bowl parties. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings football team.
Arlo was preceded in death by his wife, Clorene Michel, parents Walter and Mae Michel, and sister Doris Isackson. He is survived by sons Brent Walter (Kelly) Michel of Great Falls, and Bradley Robert (Rachael) Michel of Kennewick, WA; grandchildren Eric (Rachel) Michel of Buckeye, AZ, Katie (Devin) Reilly of Graham, WA, Kristina (Anthony) Black of Bremerton, WA, Anthony Michel of Kennewick, WA; and five great-grandchildren.
Special thanks and appreciation to Bee Hive Assisted Living Homes of Great Falls, Benefis Hospital, and Benefis Peace Hospice. Memorials in Arlo's name may be made to the Benefis Peace Hospice, P.O. Box 7008, Great Falls, MT 59406-7008.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019