Armando John Vanni
Great Falls - Armando John Vanni, 77, of Great Falls, went to be with his Lord on March 27, 2020.
John was born on July 20, 1942, in Lucca, Italy to Giulio and Emilia Vanni. He grew up in the "old country" in a close-knit Italian family with his three siblings and many cousins. He immigrated to Great Falls, Montana in 1957 when he was fourteen years old. He graduated from Great Falls Central Catholic High School in 1962. After becoming a naturalized citizen of the United States, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served three years in Stuttgart, Germany. Upon his return, he pursued a lifelong career in law enforcement. John first joined the Great Falls Police Department and, while working, earned his associates degree in Criminal Justice from the College of Great Falls. In 1987, after more than twenty years of honorable and dignified service, he retired as a Sergeant from the GFPD, and then worked as a Great Falls Airport police officer. In 2000, he went to Bosnia with the United Nations Police Monitoring Force for one and one half years. Upon his return and until his retirement, he worked for Securitas, where he made many lifelong friends at the Montana Air National Guard and the MSU COT campus.
John married Sandi (Robb), in Great Falls on September 9, 1967. They were blessed with two daughters, Marci and Melissa. While the girls were growing up, the family enjoyed camping. Saturdays were devoted to family dinners with John's parents and later—after their passing—to coffee with extended family and friends.
John's other hobbies included hunting, tending to a large vegetable garden, and maintaining a pristine yard. He often made delicious stew and soup broth in the Italian style. After his retirement, he began collecting coins and walking on the River's Edge trail with his brother, Emil. He also was a devoted University of Montana Griz fan, even indulging in a season pass to the home games. Over the years, he fondly told all who would listen stories of his childhood in Italy. He returned there to visit family several times with both of his daughters, his siblings and his eldest grandson.
John was very active in his church, Central Assembly of God, where he was a cheerful usher every Sunday. There and in his work and personal life, he was known for his selfless giving and his willingness to help others. He was passionate about his God, family, and country. He faithfully gave back to his community and supported many good causes. His kindness, dry humor, and quiet dignity will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends and former co-workers.
John is survived by his loving wife, Sandi; daughters, Marci Barker and Melissa (Brian) Belderrain; and three grandchildren, Brady Barker and Kade and Addison Belderrain; three siblings; Lia Reiling of Lincoln, Montana, and Emilio (Sandra) Vanni and Julie Lindseth of Great Falls; as well as many nephews and nieces.
John's funeral will be held at a later time, when all of his loving family can be gathered together. Donations may be made to the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Club, the Great Falls Rescue Mission, the Great Falls Police Protective Association, or to Central Assembly of God.
