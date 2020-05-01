|
Armond "Whitey" Dean Hinze
Our beloved father, Armond "Whitey" Dean Hinze, passed away on April 23rd, 2020. He was 93 years old and lived in Bellevue, Washington.
Armond was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 20th, 1926, to mother Beulah Roecker Farrand and father Jacob Dean Hinze. He served in the United States Navy as an Aviation Ordnanceman from 1944 to 1946, based on the carrier USS Missouri.
On February 8th, 1952, he married Jessie Irene Schmidt. They were together for 45 years until Irene's passing, and raised 4 children.
Armond worked as a civilian with the United States Air Force for 27 years. He transferred to Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana in 1967 where he was a Ground Safety Officer until his retirement in 1977. He later worked as a mechanic for the Cascade County Pest Control unit.
Armond loved spending time with his family, fishing, camping, working on cars, and going for drives in the mountains of Montana. He also enjoyed country music and Glenn Miller's big band.
After his wife, Irene, passed away in 1996, Armond moved to the Seattle area to be closer to his children. He was a devoted family man and will be greatly missed by those he leaves behind.
Armond is survived by his son Larry Hinze, daughters Joyce Keil (David) and Cheryl Borley (Robert), 3 grandchildren (Dusty, Levi, and Katie), and sisters Arlene Eber (Ron), Carol Eber, and Kay James (Bill). He was preceded in death by his wife Irene, daughter Diana Bubnash, sister Christine McCrite, and brother-in-law Don Eber.
In accordance with Armond's wishes, no funeral services will be held. His ashes will be interred with his wife, Irene, and his daughter, Diana.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 1 to May 3, 2020