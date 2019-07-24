|
Arnold Gustav Skoog
Great Falls - Arnold Gustav Skoog went home to his Lord on July 19, 2019, at the age of 90. He was born on November 13, 1928, to Ernest R. and Esther Linnea Johnson Skoog in St. Cloud, MN. He grew up on the family farm outside of St. Cloud. To serve his country, Arnie joined the Army in 1951, served for 2 years, and was honorably discharged in 1953. Arnie went to Crosby, ND to work in the oil fields where he met the love of his life, Virginia Alice Baker. They were married on May 22, 1954, and celebrated 65 blessed years of marriage.
After his work in the oil fields in Crosby, Arnie & Ginger moved to Williston, ND where he worked for the Slumber J. Oil Company. While in Williston they had their first 3 children, Debra in 1955, Jay in 1956, and Dana in 1958. In the summer of 1959, they moved to Dutton, MT where Arnie worked at a Lumber Yard. In January of 1960, Janet joined the family. In 1963, the family moved to Great Falls, MT and in 1967, Wendy joined the family. Arnie worked at a variety of jobs beginning with Western Glove on a glove route that took him over half of the state. Arnie began working construction with the Zook Brothers, then Hilde Construction until the business dissolved, and he retired. In his retirement, he worked for Shumaker and Torgerson Equipment until health issues lead to his retirement from those jobs. Arnie didn't lack for things to do as he spent the last 30 years of his life assisting his son, Jay, on his ranch in Fort Shaw. He was adept at fencing, haying, and caring for the sheep.
Arnie loved his hobbies of woodworking, stained glass, and gardening, especially his roses and irises. Most of all Arnie loved his Lord, wife Ginger, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arnie is survived by his wife Virginia "Ginger;" children, Debra (Bart) Stevenson of Great Falls, Jay (Lydia) Skoog of Fort Shaw, Dana (Shawna) Skoog of Billings, MT, Janet (Dave) Fleming-Dutcher of Elkton, MD, and Wendy (Mike) Allison of Great Falls; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; his sister, Caroline (Ray) Frisch of Brained, MN; numerous nieces; nephews; and many cherished friends.
Arnie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward and Allen; sister, Jean Ferguson; brother-in-law, George Ferguson; son-in-law, Scott Fleming; and grandson, Scott Fleming, Jr.
On Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., a memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church, where Arnie was a member for over 50 years. Burial with military honors will be held at the Skoog family ranch in Fort Shaw, MT.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to: Templed Hills Baptist Camp, P. O. Box 11731, Bozeman MT 59719, First Baptist Church, 525 2"" Ave North, Great Falls MT 59401 or Donor's choice.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 24, 2019