|
|
Arnold "Buzzy" Walker
Great Falls - Arnold "Buzzy" Francis Walker, 89, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. A Graveside Service at Highland Cemetery with Military Honors will be held this Tuesday, October15, at Noon. All are welcome to attend.
Arnold was born on March 4, 1930 in Depuyer, MT to parents Frank and Beulah Walker. Just after turning 18 he enlisted with the United States Army where he proudly served in a ground troops division overseas from 1947-1949. Upon returning home to Montana, Arnold followed his passion for horses, enjoying the Rodeo life. He rode the bucking horses for about 10 years before finding the job he would retire with. He went to work with the Anaconda Company, now Smelter, as a Machinist. He worked there about 20 years until retirement.
During this time, Arnold had one son, Steve. He was a man of many trades but loving his family and caring for his friends were the most important.
Arnold is survived by his son, Steve (Misty) Walker; granddaughter, Tia Walker; and by four sisters and one brother.
Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019