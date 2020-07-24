Art Tadej
Great Falls - When Art Tadej took his last breath on July 20, 2020, as a result of complications from asbestosis, we lost a truly great husband, brother, uncle, and friend.
Arthur "Art" Leroy Tadej was born in Fort Benton, Montana, on March 7, 1939, the 7th of 8 children born to Peter and Alga Tadej. He spent the first 10 years of his life on the family farm north of Geraldine, Montana, attending Eagle Butte School, until 1950 when the family moved to Great Falls. Art was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1957. In 1956, he was named "Most Valuable Player" of the year of Central's Mustang football team. Shortly after graduation, Art spent two years in the United States Navy, serving on the USS Mulanny.
After his service, he spent time working and playing in the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, area. During the early 1960's, Art worked construction, helping to build the Minuteman Missile complex in Montana as well as North Dakota, Missouri, and Wyoming.
In 1965, Art and Josephine "Jo" Pipinich started their 54-year marriage journey documenting many cherished memories along the way. In 1971, Art acquired his BA degree at the University of Montana and went on to spend the next 30 plus years as a "stock broker" for D. A. Davidson & Co. He proudly served his clients with the genuine goal of helping them all to achieve the best possible outcome from their investments.
In his 40 plus year membership at Meadow Lark Country Club, he logged many wagers won and lost in golf games with buddies, too numerous to mention. A competitive round of golf was always followed by a hole by hole, shot by shot, re-hash at the 19th hole. A few highlights of his golf career at Meadowlark were in 2009 when he earned the honor of Men's Super-Senior Club Champ and in 2013 when he and his good friend and partner from Mesquite, Nevada, placed 2nd in their flight in one of the prestigious Lark tournaments.
Inspired by their love of golf, Art and Jo purchased a retirement home in Mesquite, Nevada, where they have enjoyed the last 19 winters playing golf and spending social times with the many new and special friends they were so fortunate to acquire there.
A highlight of last summer was attending his family reunion in Fort Benton, Montana, in celebration of 100 years since the marriage of his parents.
In spite of health restrictions, Art rarely complained, always stating there were those worse off than he. He took pleasure in donating, not just to worthy causes, but to anyone who might need a helping hand to make it through hard times.
Like anyone who lives to be 81 there are many more tales to be told which are left to be shared with family and friends.
Art is survived by his wife Josephine; sisters, Annabel (Joe) Super and Carolyn Huber; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl, Phil, and Peter; and sisters, Rosalie and Marjorie.
If you would like to make a donation in Art's memory, his favorite charities were The Salvation Army and the Animal Foundation of Great Falls.
A celebration of life will be announced later this summer.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
