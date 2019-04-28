|
Arthur Erwin Robinson
Black Eagle - Arthur Robinson, 90, passed away peacefully of cancer at his residence on April 21, 2019.
Art was born on April 12, 1929, in Great Falls, and lived his whole life in B. E. In 1960 he built the family home and was the oldest lifelong resident of Black Eagle.
As a teenager he enjoyed boxing and was awarded "Feather Weight Champion" in 1943. Art was drafted and served in the Korean War from 1951 - 1953. He was a lifetime member of the Black Eagle VFW Post #4669. After returning home he met and married Lorraine Koski, the love of his life. They were married for 64 years and had 3 children together. Art was a plasterer and then started taping in the 60s. He worked on many buildings and homes in the Great Falls area and was always there to lend a helping hand and offer advice. His passions were fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, and just being in the great outdoors. He was also an idea man, able to fix or invent just about anything. His favorite saying was, "There's always something to do if you want to do it." He will be missed by many and was dearly loved by his family. Art would want everyone to remember the good times.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lenora Robinson; 2 brothers, and 2 sisters. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; sons, Rudell (Adele) Robinson of Great Falls, Bryan (Melanie) Robinson of Great Falls; daughter Karlene (Rick) Johnson of Black Eagle; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Special thanks to Medallion Hospice, Sherrie, Joe, and Erin for their TLC. At Art's request, cremation will take place with no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army or a .
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019