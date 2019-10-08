Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Schroeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Henry "Art" Schroeder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Henry "Art" Schroeder Obituary
Arthur "Art" Henry Schroeder

Great Falls - Arthur "Art" Henry Schroeder passed away on October 3, 2019. Born in Great Falls to Lyle and Edith on August 25, 1942, Art led a life dedicated to others. He served his country in the U.S. Army in the early 1960's, and remained passionate about the dedication of fellow service men.

He was a devoted husband to Elizabeth Nelson, who he married on June 9, 1967.

Art spent nearly 30 years teaching elementary students, where he was well loved. Once he was able to shed the suit and tie from his career, he used fashion as a conversation starter; wearing shirts that would get a chuckle and help him to engage others.

Art loved to connect with others, and always had a story or joke to share. Art lost his beloved brother, Ted, too early in life. He is survived by Elizabeth; daughters, Edith, Chrissy and Jennifer; sons-in-law, Randy, Perry and David; and grandchildren, Hanna, Sara, Jackson, Olivia, and Meleah.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church with a graveside service to follow.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now