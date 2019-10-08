|
Arthur "Art" Henry Schroeder
Great Falls - Arthur "Art" Henry Schroeder passed away on October 3, 2019. Born in Great Falls to Lyle and Edith on August 25, 1942, Art led a life dedicated to others. He served his country in the U.S. Army in the early 1960's, and remained passionate about the dedication of fellow service men.
He was a devoted husband to Elizabeth Nelson, who he married on June 9, 1967.
Art spent nearly 30 years teaching elementary students, where he was well loved. Once he was able to shed the suit and tie from his career, he used fashion as a conversation starter; wearing shirts that would get a chuckle and help him to engage others.
Art loved to connect with others, and always had a story or joke to share. Art lost his beloved brother, Ted, too early in life. He is survived by Elizabeth; daughters, Edith, Chrissy and Jennifer; sons-in-law, Randy, Perry and David; and grandchildren, Hanna, Sara, Jackson, Olivia, and Meleah.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church with a graveside service to follow.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019