Centennial, CO - October 7, 1924 - Great Falls, MT to May 7, 2019 - Centennial, CO

Atlanta was born and raised in Great Falls, a graduate of the College of Great Falls. She lived in the Denver area for six decades. She is preceded in death by her parents Percy and Cornelia (Lunde) Brees, her husband William Eugene Dye, brothers Elwood, Jack & Duane Brees, and sister Phyllis Eberhard.

She is survived by her sister Virginia Kilbourn, sisters-in-law Dorothy Brees (Jack) and Fumi Brees (Duane) and brother-in-law Rodger Eberhard (Phyllis); by son William Dye (Julia), daughters Nickolina Jacoby (Dave), Kari Northup (Doug), Atlanta Lea Sheridan (James), Cynthia Dye, and daughter of her heart Kathleen Bowers; by twelve beloved grandchildren and their spouses, eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 2, 2019
