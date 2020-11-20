Audrey Frances Hauger
Great Falls - On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Audrey Frances (Smith) Hauger of Great Falls, MT died of complications from COVID-19 and a long battle with lung disease.
Born on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1933 in Boston, Massachusetts, Audrey was raised by her loving grandparents, Robert J. and Elizabeth V. Oakes. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She was a devoted wife of over 50 years to the love of her life, William H. Hauger, whom she met while he was in the United States Navy in Providence, Rhode Island.
Audrey loved spending time with family at her home in Dearborn, MT where she and Bill retired. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards with friends, discussing politics, watching professional golf and Tiger Woods, and watching the New England Patriots and Tom Brady.
After Bill passed in 2013, Audrey moved to The Lodge and made many friends who helped make her new place a home, including Edith Guza, who shared her St. Paddy's Day birthday and her competitive spirit at the card table.
Audrey is survived by her younger brother, Robert (Susan) McCrensky of Boston, MA; children, Denise (Oscar) Vasfaret of Sweet Home, OR, Robert (Kristi) Arnold of Malta, MT, John (Jeanine) Hauger of Jesup, GA and Mary Manning-Huber (John) of Great Falls; grandchildren, Patrick Vasfaret, Kelly Cromwell, Christopher Vasfaret, Kenneth and Justin Foord, Nicole Arnold, Matt Groover, Brett Manning, Nicholas Manning, Katie Jo Neil, Halle Huber, Alexa Huber and Luke Huber and many great-grandchildren.
Those who preceded her in death include her grandparents, Robert and Elizabeth Oakes; her husband, William; son, Charlie Arnold, infant son, Allen Arnold and beloved grandson, Ross James Manning.
Although her body was failing, Audrey's mind and spirit for life did not waiver, driven by her love of family and friends, her great sense of humor and her competitive nature. She will be missed.
Donations suggest to Peace Hospice of Great Falls or a charity of your choice
