Audrey Kay Rutherford
Great Falls - Audrey Kay Rutherford, 88, of Great Falls, passed away August 17, at Peace Hospice.
Audrey was born November 24, 1930, to George and Bertha (Gillis) Calvert in Great Falls. After graduating from Great Falls High School in 1948, Audrey moved to San Diego where she worked as a bank teller for 18 months. She returned to Great Falls and became engaged to Ernest (Ernie) Rutherford, who was recalled to the military in 1950. Ernie and Audrey married in March of 1951, and lived in Seattle for a year before returning to Great Falls. Audrey was proud of her Bill Kessner home where she lived until her death.
Audrey worked at various banks in Great Falls and was occasionally employed by the Cascade County Assessor's office. In 1972, Audrey and Ernie moved to Raymond and then Eureka, MT where Ernie worked as a Customs Officer. Ernie retired in 1982 and they returned to their home in Great Falls.
Audrey was a member of the Daughters of the Nile and Helen C. Roberts, Chapter #71. She was Worthy Matron of Helen C. Roberts from 1988-89. Audrey actively recruited volunteers for the Scottish Rite Language Clinic.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Ernie; daughters, Diane (Rick) Anderson of Great Falls, Charlene O'Farrell and Nancy Rutherford (Alan) of Seattle, WA and Jill (Gary) Jensen of Reserve, MT; sisters, Bonnie Lazure, Carol Peretti and Luanna (John) Morris, brothers-in-law, Harry Nisbet and Jerry Shinaver; 43 grandchildren and great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bertha; sisters, Marie Cook, Joyce Nisbet, Barbara Shinaver; her brother, George "Sonny" Calvert; son-in-law, Kerry O'Farrell; and a grandson, Jamie Jensen.
A memorial service will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, at Hillcrest Lawn memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Memorials are suggested to Scottish Rite Language Center or Helen C. Roberts, O.E.S. Chapter 71.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019