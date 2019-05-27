|
|
Audrey Lynn Sabol
Great Falls - On May 21, 2019, Audrey Lynn Sabol, 69, went to be with her Father in Heaven after a year-long battle against gallbladder cancer. She was surrounded by her family and friends at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. A vigil will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Thursday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. with viewing beginning at 6:00 p.m. Mass will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Friday, May 31 at 11:00 a.m. with viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Audrey was the loving mother of Jeremy Foroszowsky and Christie Zigan, who were her pride and joy. Audrey had a great love for the Lord and her faith, joy, wisdom, and laughter inspired many. She was born in Great Falls, Montana on May 5, 1950 to Robert J. Sabol and LaVerne F. Gleason. From age 3, she was raised by her grandparents, Vernon and Frances (Galvin) Gleason. She attended the Ursuline Academy through Grade 8 and then graduated from Great Falls Catholic High School in 1968. In 1972, she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the College of St. Catherine, St Paul, Minnesota. From there, she became a Navy nurse stationed at St. Albans Naval Hospital in New York working in general medicine with post Coronary Care Unit, Pulmonary Medicine, Orthopedics, and Drug Rehab.
In l973, she began her Columbus/Benefis nursing career in Orthopedics. In l976 she moved to the Dialysis Unit and in 1978 she cross-trained to Radiation Oncology. She was co-founder of the Big Sky Bountiful Bears and she recently received her own congratulatory teddy bear from the program. She was also co-developer, facilitator, and coordinator of the Cancer Support Group. She was one of two Montana nurses that were certified in oncology nursing in 1986 and later certified in hospice and palliative care. In 2002, she dedicated the remainder of her career to Hospice as a Registered Nurse Case Manager, a job she truly enjoyed and where she helped many patients and families. In 2016, she retired from nursing after 44 years.
Over the years, she was a member of Hospice Development Committee, participated as faculty member for Hospice Volunteer Training and Oncology Programs. She was also a member of the Gift of Life Resource Library Development Committee and Holy Spirit Catholic Parish Nurses. She was actively involved with the Big Sky Cum Christo movement.
Audrey loved horses which lead her to volunteer at Eagle Mount for almost 15 years. She also enjoyed traveling, reading, and crocheting. Something few knew, she had been a Hawaiian Hula Dance and Baton instructor.
She is survived by her son Jeremy (Briana) Foroszowsky of Sparks, Nevada; daughter Christie (Abe) Zigan of Great Falls, Montana; 3 grandsons, John and Joshua Foroszowsky and Zadyen Zigan; brothers Michael Ward, John (Jackie) Ward, Tony (Sue) Ward and Timothy (Lori) Ward all of Chicago; sisters Mary (Rich) Gustafson of St Louis Missouri, and Jayne (Carson) Julian of Walnut Creek, California; step-mother Mary Lou Sabol of Oakley, California; and Galvin cousins by the dozens.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; sister Jacquelyn (Ward) Close; step-sister Susan Welnicke; step-brothers David Kemble and Robert Turpin; and nieces Tracie Close and Mikayla King.
She was loved by all of her family and friends and will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched with her kind heart and joy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eagle Mount, 4792 13 St S, Great Falls, MT 59405.
Condolences may be shared with family online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 27, 2019