Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial service
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
Audrey Olson-Stratford

Audrey Olson-Stratford Obituary
Audrey Olson-Stratford

Great Falls - On Sunday, June 23, 2019, Audrey Ellen Olson-Stratford passed away at age 84.

Audrey was born March 14, 1935 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Leo and Anna Bennewitz. Audrey moved to Montana in January 1963 where she raised her two children, Bruce and Becky.

Audrey's larger-than-life personality was put to good use with her own talk show, "It's A Woman's World," on KFBB TV, which was later changed to "Audrey." She finished her career in public relations at the Great Falls School District. Audrey was a member of Ad Club, she volunteered for many years with the Salvation Army, and raised money for many local causes, including the lights on the 10th St. Bridge. She helped with the C.M. Russell Western Art Auction and was the chair in 2000.

Audrey is survived by her son, Bruce (Calee); and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 10th, at 11:00 at Croxford Funeral Home with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 7, 2019
