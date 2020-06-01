August "Gus" Figarelle
1937 - 2020
August "Gus" Figarelle

Great Falls - August "Gus" Figarelle, 83, of Great Falls, passed away on May 29, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Gus was born on April 19, 1937, in Conrad where the family homesteaded, to Augusto and Inez Figarelle. He lived the majority of his life in Great Falls where he worked construction. Gus loved to hunt and fish, and he spent many weekends at Morony Dam. Every summer was spent camping at Holter Lake. Dad loved to tell a story, and he never met a stranger he could not sit down and have a conversation with.

Gus is survived by his wife, Janis; children, Sheila (Jack) Ray, Dennis (Betty) Figarelle, Greg Figarelle, Tina Figarelle, and Joseph (Stephanie) Figarelle; brothers, Edward and Mike; and sister, Katherine. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gus was preceded in death by his son, Chipper Figarelle; granddaughter, Ronda Ray; brothers, Tony, Dick, Don, and John; sisters, Antonette, Ann, Theresa, and Clara; and his constant companions over the years, Sammy, Noel, and Petie.

We would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Benefis Healthcare for making special accommodations for our family which allowed us to be with him during this difficult time.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
