Aurice Arletta Show
In Loving Memory of Aurice Show.
Aurice Arletta Show was born to Leo McKinley Brown and Eva Marie Croff
on July, 25 1926. Aurice passed away on January, 11 2020. Aurice was preceded in death by her husband Joeseph W. Show, sons Richard "Itsy' Show and Mike Show. Aurice is survived by her daughters JoAnn Harwood, Anna Fisher, Billie Kipp, and TJ Show whom she raised. She is also survived by her loving sister Betty Hall and brother Ken Goss.
At the time of her death Aurice, joined her brother Fritz Brown, Geneva Wizzie Bird, Margaret Wagner, and Leona Racine. Although she did not graduate from high school, Aurice, worked hard as a bartender and eventually owned a successful grocery store along side husband. Who can forget Joe's Conoco and Corner Grocery. Aurice was married to her high school sweetheart Joe Show for 40 years.
Aurice and Joe had 17 grand children, 47 great grand children, and 20 great great grand children.
Aurice was a devout Catholic and practiced her faith until she died and she never missed a mass.
Aurice was proud of her children and grandchildren's accomplishments and attended as many of their events as possible. Those of her family that needed prayers, she was quick to offer her communion for them unselfishly. Aurice didn't graduate from high school but has several doctors, superintendents, business owners, politicians, and ranchers in her family who have been guided by her passion to be educated and productive.
The family would like to especially thank the Blackfeet Care Center who lovingly cared for her until her death. Our own people provide quality care for our people, Mom/grandma was fortunate to receive such outstanding loving care from the doctors, nurses, and staff at Blackfeet Care Center.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020