Avis Maxine (Egge) McAlister
Avis Maxine (Egge) McAlister, age 99, died October 9, 2020, of natural causes. She was at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born December 8, 1920, in Fallon, MT. Her parents Erick Henry "Hank" and Ethel Egge, along with grandpa Sven, later moved to Butte. She had four children, as well as 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Avis had such a passion for life itself and lived a life full of meaning and touched so many people's lives. She enjoyed playing Scrabble, gardening, sewing, oil painting, cooking and being with and helping her family.
She is survived by Robert Egge in Hawaii, Darlene Borrego in California, as well as children Glenda Burns Gibson, Jack (Connie) Burns, and James "Jim" McAlister. Preceding her in death were her parents, siblings Freda and Bonnie "Buz" (Sheila) Egge, Betty (Steve) Potts, Shirley (Bud) Crotty, as well as her beloved son Michael "Mickey" after he returned from Vietnam.
Cremation has taken place. A family service will be held when safer travel is possible. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to a local charity of the donor's choice
.