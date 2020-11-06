Babe McIntosh
Denton - Babe McIntosh 96 of Denton passed away October 29, 2020 at her home of natural causes. She was born in the Snowy Mountains about 12 miles from Forest Grove, Montana. As a very young baby she sometimes rode horseback in her own knapsack to the Greenwood School where her mother taught. At 2 years of age her folks moved to Forest Grove where she later attended grade school in a school that was built in 1907 and is still in use today as a community center. She worked her way through high school in Lewistown often walking the 25 miles home to Forest Grove on weekends. Two years later her sister Beah joined her to attend high school. Shortly after graduation in 1942 she went to Portland, Oregon to work in the defense industry. Many people did the same, attracted by the high wages and a wish to do something for their country in war-time. She trained as a welder and worked for the commercial Iron Works building ships. She attended night school 3 nights a week and worked at the U.S.O. two nights. Her last year in Portland, she worked at the Bedell's Department store as a window decorator and women's sportswear buyer.
She returned to Montana the summer of 1946 to marry her high school sweetheart, Bill McIntosh, home from the service. They married September 22, 1946. They lived in Bozeman the first year of their marriage where Bill attended college. When his parents retired from farming, they returned to Coffee Creek to take over the family farm. It was a satisfying life surrounded by wonderful neighbors to have coffee, picnics, chokecherry picking days and card parties with. Babe loved her animals and teaching her children to love animals. As a family they camped, boated, and rock hunted in the badlands. Later in retirement Bill and Babe did quite a lot of traveling.
Babe was active in the Methodist Church serving in many capacities. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary putting much effort into the Red Cross Blood mobile and an active member of Denton Chapter 72, Order of the Eastern Star. She served on the Library board, enjoyed sharing her wartime experiences with students, and loved to play cards, especially bridge with good friends.
She is survived by: her son John McIntosh of Coffee Creek, MT and daughters, MaryLynn Donnelly and Pat (Fred) Jense of Helena, MT and Pam (David) Linker of Coffee Creek, MT; 8 grandchildren Ryan (Helena) Jense, Kris (Emily) Jense, Robin (Eric) Hogan, Rebecca Donnelly, Natalie Linker, Sarah Donnelly (Ben) Litz, Emily (Tyler) Hessler, and Brock Linker; 12 great grandchildren Anya and Clara Jense, Teddy and Ira Hessler, Ella, Lucas, Jacob, Christian, and Isaac Hogan, and Makila, Keira, and Riley Litz; nieces and nephews Vicky Smith, Lynette Fritz, Joan Pemble, Debby Schmitt, Jim Ramlow, Curt Hershberger and Cinda Vaughn, and their families; Bitsey (last farm cat) and Binker (last stray).
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill in 2014 and her beloved sister Beah Hershberger.
Babe's oldest grandson captured the essence of her with these words: What a family you have made. I can't think of a better group of people whom I would want to call mine. While sometimes wild and a bit quirky, the Family you created always manages to keep the show moving in the right direction—even if it involves mangy cats, stray dogs, the occasional bottle-fed bird, and a growing herd of horses or plants to be exchanged. You have given us great traditions to build upon: great Thanksgiving feasts, festive Christmases, games with cards, family sing alongs with rousing renditions of the Battle Hymn of the Republic, water skiing at 70, and real candles on the Christmas tree, and mincemeat pie. As a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, you have written the perfect definition of family. We will always be grateful for having your love and kindness in our lives.
The family would like to give Special thanks to Lennis Ziesemer and Remi for brightening Mom's days and always being there for her.
A celebration of life for Babe McIntosh will be held next summer, cremation has taken place with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family.
Memorials may be made to the Denton United Methodist Church, Denton Public Library, and the Denton Ambulance Service or the memorial of your choice and they may be left with the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com
.