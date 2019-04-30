|
|
Barbara Dixon
Big Sandy - Barbara Jean Dixon, age 91, of Big Sandy passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 due to natural causes. Cremation has taken place. A Vigil will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. and a Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. all at Saint Margaret Mary's Catholic Church in Big Sandy. Memorials in Barb's name may be made to the . Holland and Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Please visit Barb's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.
On January 13, 1928 Barb was born in Chouteau, MT to Henry and Hazel (Hetland) Hammond. She attended Big Sandy School graduating from Big Sandy High School in 1946. On May 10, 1946 Barbara Jean Hammond married Edward Glenn Dixon in Big Sandy. Together Ebby and Barb raised their children and made their home in Big Sandy.
Barb stayed home with the children until they finished school and then began work at Kaste's Clothing Store as a clerk. She was an amazing mother to her children as well as any others who needed her and was always there to lend an ear. She enjoyed playing bridge, bowling and reading. Ebby and Barb traveled together and with friends and relished in the time they spent with their grandchildren. Barb was an active member of her church and was steadfast in her faith. She was active in many clubs and had many roles in her community. Serving most notably as an American Legion Auxiliary member for 70 years and as Girl's State Chairman from 1948 to 2016.
The last four months of Barb's life were spent at the Big Sandy Nursing Home where she developed strong and loving friendships with other residents and staff.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ebby; and infant daughter, Mary Ann.
Survived by her children, Terry Dixon, Dana Dixon and Amy (Dave) Madison; grandchildren, Anna (Joe) Fretheim, Robyn Madison, Michael Madison, Nathan Madison, and Cady Dixon; 5 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild and another on the way.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019