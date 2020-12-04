1/1
Barbara Earley
Barbara Earley

Great Falls, MT - Barbara Huber Earley died of COVID-19 at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, MT on November 14, 2020. She was 82 years old.

Born in Franzfeld, Yugoslavia on May 28, 1938 to parents Martin and Johanna Huber Barbara came to the United States with her family in 1954, always embracing her heritage and love of her home country. She married and raised five children and later enjoyed traveling to visit her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. She found joy in gardening, sewing, knitting, hiking and creating new friendships. Dancing was one of her passions, especially polkas and waltzes, and she had a beautiful smile that will always be remembered.

Barbara enjoyed living and was taken too soon, dying alone as so many others during the coronavirus pandemic. She will be missed by family and friends but will always be remembered for her enthusiasm and fortitude. The family will celebrate her memorable life at a later date. Barbara was proceeded in death by her parents Johanna and Martin Huber, her sister Marie Paul, her brother Joseph Huber, her first husband Paul Young, her second husband Bob Earley, and her granddaughter Alyssa Urich. She is survived by her brother Adolf Huber; her sister Johanna Hamel; her five children Marty Young, Kathy Urich, Ken Young, Diane Meyers, and Heidi Young; nine grandchildren and three step-grandchildren and six great grandchildren and five step-great grandchildren.

For a full obituary and to share condolences to the family, go to www.croxfordfuneralhome.com




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
