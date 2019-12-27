|
|
Barbara Ella McFarlane
Great Falls - On December 23, 2019 Barbara Ella Crause McFarlane passed away peacefully after a short illness. She was the second born of six children to Julius and Eva Schauer Crause of Wolf Point, Montana. She was the last surviving sibling of Ted, Viola, Ruby, Delphie, Dorothy and baby Marlin. Barbara grew up and started her own family in Wolf Point before living in Poplar, Augusta, Simms and finally Great Falls for the last 47 years.
Barbara's life was dedicated to nurturing "my 3 girls". She made matching mother/daughter dresses, curled their hair in ringlets and was the girls' staunch supporter all through life's stages. Her kitchen was open to all and she excelled at good old fashioned home cooking. Everything from scratch, pies, bread, stews, and fried chicken with gravy were her specialties. She made Cowboy Coffee from her graniteware pot followed by a game of Cribbage or Kings Corner.
No matter Barbara's age there, was never a job too tough or work too hard not to be done full steam. She made enjoyable with good humor. Floors were mopped on hands and knees and laundry was hung on the line regardless of the weather. Barbara was energetic. Her sense of adventure was robust, often leading to the outdoors. She camped, fished, hunted, waded creeks and wandered hills. Countless hours were spent tending her garden and flower beds. Her yard was a showplace, Barbara could grow anything.
Collecting antiques and vintage clothing was her passion. Barb was well known among the collectors in town. She could be found at auctions, estate sales and garage sales searching for the next great find.
Unfaltering faith was evident throughout her life and she joyfully served all God's children and creatures; especially the elderly, cats and her beloved wild birds.
Grandchildren were her delight. Escapades could include digging for night crawlers, baking bread and harvesting the garden. Slumber parties with home made milkshakes, a mouse funeral and jumping off of the roof into snow banks are memories that the Grand Kids always reminisce about. Time with Grandma Barbara was always an adventure! Then the Great Grand babies came to be her absolute joy. Another generation to romp and play with. At 88 years old, she still insisted on giving horseback rides and playing dress up.
Barbara is survived by her three daughters. Donna (Wallace) Jones, their children, Erin , Meghan and grandson Baylor.
Gidget Hendrickson , her son Colt (Nicole) and children Adam and Damara.
Lindy (Jerry) Eberl and their children, Lyla (Spencer) Pepos and daughter Piper.
Levi (Sarah) Eberl with their children Maclyn and Barrett.
Barbara also had a special bond with her two nephews Steven Porterfield and Glen Marshall.
Thank you to Beehive Memory House for their kindness and special care. Donations suggested to Our Saviors Lutheran Church (Great Falls MT) for the memorial garden. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the spring when flowers are in bloom
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019